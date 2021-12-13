Truegame (TGAME) Price Hits $0.0011 on Major Exchanges

Truegame (CURRENCY:TGAME) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 12th. One Truegame coin can now be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Truegame has traded 16.4% lower against the US dollar. Truegame has a market capitalization of $90,459.26 and $2,491.00 worth of Truegame was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001192 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00004140 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002016 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.23 or 0.00040775 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002016 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00007133 BTC.

Truegame Coin Profile

TGAME is a coin. It launched on May 11th, 2018. Truegame’s total supply is 101,945,017 coins and its circulating supply is 82,575,464 coins. Truegame’s official message board is medium.com/truegame . The official website for Truegame is ico.truegame.io . Truegame’s official Twitter account is @truegameSRL and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Truegame is a blockchain-based online game room for lotteries and gambling. It enables you to participate securely in smart contract lotteries, win valuable prizes and prize money in instant ticket games, play dice, and many other smart contract games. We are continuously updating our games collection, and each game is based on smart contracts and open source code. “

Truegame Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Truegame directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Truegame should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Truegame using one of the exchanges listed above.

