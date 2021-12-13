TruFin (LON:TRU) Raised to “Buy” at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital upgraded shares of TruFin (LON:TRU) to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has GBX 93 ($1.23) price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of GBX 80 ($1.06).

TRU opened at GBX 76.50 ($1.01) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £61.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.81. TruFin has a 12 month low of GBX 40 ($0.53) and a 12 month high of GBX 105 ($1.39). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 73.14 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 77.50.

Get TruFin alerts:

About TruFin

TruFin plc, a holding company, provides financing services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through four segments: Short term finance, Payment services, Publishing, and Other. It engages in distribution of finance products and invoice discounting; publishing of video games; and investment activities.

Featured Article: SEC Filing

Receive News & Ratings for TruFin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TruFin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.