Truist Boosts Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) Price Target to $27.00

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) had its target price lifted by Truist from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on KIM. BTIG Research restated a hold rating on shares of Kimco Realty in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Kimco Realty from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $25.50 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Kimco Realty from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the company from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.77.

NYSE KIM opened at $22.96 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.98. Kimco Realty has a 52 week low of $14.03 and a 52 week high of $24.95. The stock has a market cap of $14.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.02, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.51.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.61. Kimco Realty had a net margin of 79.68% and a return on equity of 14.10%. The business had revenue of $368.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kimco Realty will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 8th. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is 35.60%.

In other Kimco Realty news, CAO Paul Westbrook sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.81, for a total value of $95,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Kimco Realty by 1.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,760,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,412,813,000 after buying an additional 978,986 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,508,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,089,554,000 after purchasing an additional 14,314,407 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 37,673,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $781,851,000 after purchasing an additional 10,765,132 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,901,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $519,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450,905 shares during the period. Finally, Resolution Capital Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 19,180,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $399,907,000 after purchasing an additional 5,676,364 shares during the period. 69.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Kimco Realty

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

