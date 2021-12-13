Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at UBS Group

UBS Group started coverage on shares of Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) in a research report released on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $63.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on TFC. Citigroup upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $63.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens upgraded Truist Financial from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Truist Financial from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Wolfe Research cut Truist Financial from an outperform rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Truist Financial from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $63.47.

Shares of TFC opened at $59.39 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.40. The firm has a market cap of $79.28 billion, a PE ratio of 14.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Truist Financial has a 1-year low of $45.44 and a 1-year high of $65.42.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.53 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 25.94%. Truist Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Truist Financial will post 5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 45.28%.

In other news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. bought 67,000 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $61.85 per share, with a total value of $4,143,950.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.70, for a total transaction of $258,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 224,718 shares of company stock worth $13,933,876. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFC. ACG Wealth raised its position in shares of Truist Financial by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 7,817 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 2.3% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 7,031 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 1.1% during the third quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 14,549 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $853,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 2.7% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 6,069 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,873 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. 70.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

