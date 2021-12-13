Trust Co. of Virginia VA Acquires 2,590 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Trust Co. of Virginia VA lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 67.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,429 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,590 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 89.4% during the 2nd quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 7,695 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,692,000 after acquiring an additional 3,633 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 488,917 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $107,528,000 after purchasing an additional 6,882 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 173,861 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $34,078,000 after purchasing an additional 27,408 shares during the last quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 553,421 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $108,476,000 after purchasing an additional 2,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 6,885 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $213.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $227.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays raised Union Pacific from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, October 4th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Union Pacific from $255.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $261.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.20.

Shares of UNP traded down $2.96 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $245.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,854,737. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $193.14 and a one year high of $249.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $235.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $223.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.19.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.09. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.68% and a net margin of 29.19%. The company had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.82%.

In related news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total transaction of $119,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $614,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,510 shares of company stock worth $2,535,525 in the last 90 days. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

