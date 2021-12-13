Trust Co. of Virginia VA Cuts Stock Holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Trust Co. of Virginia VA trimmed its position in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 203,196 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,821 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $10,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Fastenal during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. RE Advisers Corp purchased a new stake in Fastenal in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Fastenal in the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Fastenal in the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Fastenal by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. 77.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FAST traded down $0.30 on Monday, hitting $63.80. 7,860 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,035,552. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.17. The company has a current ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $36.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.24. Fastenal has a fifty-two week low of $43.37 and a fifty-two week high of $64.49.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 12th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.42. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.25% and a return on equity of 31.32%. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 26th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 25th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 72.26%.

In related news, Director Sarah N. Nielsen bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $55.76 per share, with a total value of $55,760.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP John Lewis Soderberg sold 6,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.36, for a total transaction of $381,566.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 38,058 shares of company stock worth $2,349,690. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FAST shares. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Fastenal from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Fastenal from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Fastenal from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fastenal currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.00.

Fastenal Profile

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help in the manufacture of products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. It products include cutting tools & metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage & packaging power, transmission & motors, tools & equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics & pneumatics, plumbing, lifting & rigging, raw materials, fleet & automotive, welding, office products & furniture, janitorial and lighting.

