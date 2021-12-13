Trust Co. of Virginia VA Grows Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Trust Co. of Virginia VA increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,495 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $4,664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 392.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 251 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. 71.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on NSC shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $324.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $232.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $324.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $318.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Norfolk Southern currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.22.

NYSE NSC traded down $2.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $287.50. 4,493 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,186,338. The business’s 50 day moving average is $277.19 and its 200-day moving average is $266.34. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1 year low of $226.09 and a 1 year high of $296.06. The company has a market capitalization of $69.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.15. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 26.84% and a return on equity of 20.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.51 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a dividend of $1.09 per share. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.46%.

In other Norfolk Southern news, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.13, for a total transaction of $1,450,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.73, for a total transaction of $272,730.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,000 shares of company stock worth $1,968,530 over the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

