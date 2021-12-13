Trust Co. of Virginia VA Has $1.90 Million Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Trust Co. of Virginia VA cut its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,824 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 133 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Mattern Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 27,904 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,543,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 10,157 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after buying an additional 2,287 shares during the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 99,681 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $17,486,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 19,988 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,970,000 after buying an additional 2,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 55I LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 48.2% during the 2nd quarter. 55I LLC now owns 6,894 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after buying an additional 2,242 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on 3M from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on 3M from $192.00 to $182.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on 3M from $201.00 to $199.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on 3M from $179.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on 3M from $194.00 to $191.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $194.15.

NYSE MMM traded down $1.90 during trading on Monday, hitting $175.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,435,772. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $178.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $189.48. The firm has a market cap of $101.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.96. 3M has a 52 week low of $163.38 and a 52 week high of $208.95.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $8.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.67 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 42.80% and a net margin of 16.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.43 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that 3M will post 9.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.10%.

3M Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

