Trust Co. of Virginia VA Lowers Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Trust Co. of Virginia VA trimmed its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,135 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 415 shares during the quarter. BlackRock comprises approximately 2.1% of Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $18,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its position in BlackRock by 130.8% in the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 30 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the second quarter worth $31,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 171.4% during the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 38 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 533.3% during the second quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 57 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. 77.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get BlackRock alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on BLK. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on BlackRock from $1,001.00 to $1,075.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on BlackRock from $1,039.00 to $1,008.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Bank of America started coverage on BlackRock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,080.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on BlackRock from $797.00 to $794.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on BlackRock from $1,021.00 to $1,026.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $961.40.

BLK traded down $1.78 during trading on Monday, reaching $923.38. The stock had a trading volume of 2,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 571,281. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $670.28 and a 1-year high of $973.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $914.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $898.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.81 by $1.14. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.97% and a return on equity of 16.72%. BlackRock’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $9.22 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $4.13 per share. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 6th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is 43.94%.

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 22,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $925.68, for a total transaction of $20,593,602.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $964.45, for a total transaction of $390,602.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,017 shares of company stock valued at $36,055,061. Company insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

See Also: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.