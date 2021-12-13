Trust Co. of Virginia VA Sells 612 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Trust Co. of Virginia VA reduced its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 242,625 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 612 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems makes up 1.5% of Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $13,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 6.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,599,481 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,522,774,000 after acquiring an additional 3,002,815 shares in the last quarter. Sabal Trust CO boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 0.3% during the third quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 642,568 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $34,976,000 after purchasing an additional 1,968 shares during the last quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 7.4% in the second quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $768,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the second quarter valued at about $1,557,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 59.2% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 660,620 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,013,000 after acquiring an additional 245,657 shares during the last quarter. 71.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO traded down $0.24 during trading on Monday, reaching $59.01. The company had a trading volume of 180,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,117,457. The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $248.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.93. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.35 and a 12 month high of $60.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 30.59%. The firm had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.02%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CSCO. JMP Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $64.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.24.

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 162,959 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total transaction of $9,036,076.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 12,722 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.80, for a total transaction of $697,165.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

