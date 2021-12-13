Tudor Pickering & Holt Analysts Give ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) a C$15.00 Price Target

Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$15.00 target price on ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) in a research report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ARX. Cormark restated an outperform rating on shares of ARC Resources in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on ARC Resources from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. ATB Capital upped their target price on ARC Resources from C$15.75 to C$16.75 in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Raymond James set a C$17.50 target price on ARC Resources and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on ARC Resources from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$16.37.

Shares of TSE ARX opened at C$11.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.45, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.95. ARC Resources has a 1-year low of C$5.80 and a 1-year high of C$13.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$11.88 and a 200 day moving average price of C$10.35.

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.41 by C($0.34). The company had revenue of C$1.58 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ARC Resources will post 1.8933451 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This is a positive change from ARC Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. ARC Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.16%.

ARC Resources Ltd. explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Pembina Cardium properties in central Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 929 millions of barrels of oil equivalent.

