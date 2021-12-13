Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB) Shares Acquired by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB) by 18.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,372 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,103 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Turning Point Brands were worth $612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Turning Point Brands by 4.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Turning Point Brands by 35.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Turning Point Brands by 8.0% during the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 6,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Turning Point Brands by 0.9% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 55,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,524,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Turning Point Brands by 25.4% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 1,076 shares during the period. 79.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TPB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Turning Point Brands from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Turning Point Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 30th.

Turning Point Brands stock opened at $36.28 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.51 and its 200-day moving average is $44.99. The company has a market cap of $684.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 4.90 and a quick ratio of 3.07. Turning Point Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.01 and a 12 month high of $61.08.

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $109.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.93 million. Turning Point Brands had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 11.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Turning Point Brands, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Turning Point Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.46%.

Turning Point Brands Profile

Turning Point Brands, Inc provides tobacco products. It operates through following segments: Smokeless products, Smoking products and NewGen products. The Smokeless products segment manufactures and markets moist snuff and contracts for and markets chewing tobacco products. The Smoking products segment imports and markets cigarette papers, tubes, finished cigars, NYO cigar tobaccos and cigar wraps and processes, packages and markets pipe tobaccos.

