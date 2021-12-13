Tycoon 24-Hour Volume Hits $221,808.00 (TYC)

Tycoon (CURRENCY:TYC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 12th. Tycoon has a market capitalization of $3.86 million and approximately $221,808.00 worth of Tycoon was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Tycoon has traded down 2.2% against the dollar. One Tycoon coin can currently be bought for about $0.0489 or 0.00000100 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Tycoon alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001184 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00004115 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002045 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.85 or 0.00040590 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002038 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00007075 BTC.

Tycoon Coin Profile

Tycoon is a coin. Tycoon’s total supply is 134,815,560 coins and its circulating supply is 78,815,560 coins. Tycoon’s official Twitter account is @tycoon

According to CryptoCompare, “Tycoon serves as an interface between professional traders and end-users. All activities of the traders are monitored via a secured API connection in real-time and can be copied to a follower's portfolio automatically. Each user manages his own investments at his preferred exchange, being able to access his portfolio at any time. “

Buying and Selling Tycoon

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tycoon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tycoon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tycoon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tycoon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tycoon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.