UBS Group Increases JD Sports Fashion (OTCMKTS:JDSPY) Price Target to 265.00

JD Sports Fashion (OTCMKTS:JDSPY) had its target price upped by UBS Group from 250.00 to 265.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on JD Sports Fashion from 270.00 to 54.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $159.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS:JDSPY opened at $14.07 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.08. JD Sports Fashion has a 12 month low of $9.80 and a 12 month high of $16.20.

JD Sports Fashion Plc retails and distributes sports fashion wear and outdoor clothing and equipment. It operates through the Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The Sports Fashion segment consists JD Sports Fashion Plc, John David Sports Fashion (Ireland) Limited, Spodis SA, Champion Sports Ireland, JD Sprinter Holdings 2010 SL, JD Sports Fashion BV, JD Sports Fashion Germany GmbH, JD Sports Fashion SRL, Duffer of St George Limited, Topgrade Sportswear Limited, Kooga Rugby Limited, Focus Brands Limited, Kukri Sports Limited, Source Lab Limited, R.D.

