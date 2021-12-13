UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) Price Target Cut to $75.00 by Analysts at Truist

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) had its price objective trimmed by Truist from $82.00 to $75.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the healthcare company’s stock. The analyst says his price target cut reflects his updated discount cash flow model, but he also recommends that investors take advantage of the broad weakness that has impacted software as an attractive buying opportunity to buy UiPath for its long-term compounding growth story. Tillman further points to the company’s record net new ARR, “constructive” Q4 outlook, and a variety of new innovations in the pipeline such as automation bots for Mac users, multi-cloud multi-platform capabilities, automation cloud traction, and task/process mining.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on PATH. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of UiPath from $71.00 to $61.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of UiPath from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of UiPath to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of UiPath from $70.00 to $57.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of UiPath in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, UiPath currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $67.55.

NASDAQ PATH opened at $44.05 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.37. UiPath has a 12-month low of $42.02 and a 12-month high of $90.00.

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The healthcare company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $220.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.23 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that UiPath will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Brad Brubaker sold 13,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.68, for a total value of $759,512.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.48, for a total transaction of $2,259,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 251,357 shares of company stock valued at $14,173,450 in the last three months. 28.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of UiPath by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,672 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of UiPath during the 3rd quarter worth $24,841,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of UiPath during the 3rd quarter worth $231,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of UiPath during the 3rd quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of UiPath by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,706 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.82% of the company’s stock.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. It develops UiPath Studio, a platform designed for RPA developers looking to build complex process automations with built-in governance capabilities, such as robust debugging tools, application programming interface automation, wizards to automate desktop or web applications, leverage custom code, and to integrate machine learning models into production workflows.

