Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Shares Sold by Hendershot Investments Inc.

Hendershot Investments Inc. trimmed its position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,869 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 40 shares during the period. Hendershot Investments Inc.’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $6,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ULTA. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 2nd quarter valued at $373,386,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 609.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 855,478 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $295,798,000 after acquiring an additional 734,964 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the 2nd quarter worth about $105,456,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,455,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 217.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 132,813 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $45,717,000 after purchasing an additional 90,985 shares during the period. 88.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ULTA shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $345.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Cowen cut their price target on Ulta Beauty from $490.00 to $440.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on Ulta Beauty from $376.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $445.70.

In other Ulta Beauty news, COO Kecia Steelman sold 5,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $408.30, for a total value of $2,115,810.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Mary N. Dillon sold 50,000 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.61, for a total transaction of $20,530,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 63,881 shares of company stock valued at $25,866,158 in the last quarter. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ULTA stock opened at $403.49 on Monday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a one year low of $258.00 and a one year high of $417.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $388.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $366.74. The firm has a market cap of $21.84 billion, a PE ratio of 25.82, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.65.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $3.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by $1.43. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 46.16%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 17.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

