Unicly Mystic Axies Collection Trading 8.7% Lower Over Last Week (UAXIE)

Unicly Mystic Axies Collection (CURRENCY:UAXIE) traded down 6.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 13th. Unicly Mystic Axies Collection has a total market capitalization of $4.68 million and approximately $3,739.00 worth of Unicly Mystic Axies Collection was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Unicly Mystic Axies Collection coin can now be bought for about $0.47 or 0.00000983 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Unicly Mystic Axies Collection has traded 8.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002104 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001687 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.79 or 0.00056354 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,816.91 or 0.08027995 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.00 or 0.00077811 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,630.49 or 1.00179759 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.90 or 0.00054470 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002649 BTC.

Unicly Mystic Axies Collection Coin Profile

Unicly Mystic Axies Collection’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins.

Buying and Selling Unicly Mystic Axies Collection

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unicly Mystic Axies Collection directly using US dollars.

