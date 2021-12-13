UniCredit (BIT:UCG) PT Set at €17.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

UniCredit (BIT:UCG) has been assigned a €17.00 ($19.10) price target by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

UCG has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €13.80 ($15.51) price target on shares of UniCredit in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Barclays set a €11.60 ($13.03) price target on shares of UniCredit in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €18.10 ($20.34) price target on shares of UniCredit in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €17.00 ($19.10) price target on shares of UniCredit in a research report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €16.20 ($18.20) price target on shares of UniCredit in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €15.06 ($16.92).

Get UniCredit alerts:

UniCredit has a 1 year low of €12.82 ($14.40) and a 1 year high of €18.38 ($20.65).

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Central Eastern Europe segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, hedging, and treasury solutions.

See Also: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for UniCredit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UniCredit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.