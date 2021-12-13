Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Purchased by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 249,608 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 6,067 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific comprises about 1.0% of Financial Counselors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $48,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. raised its position in Union Pacific by 89.4% in the second quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 7,695 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 3,633 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 1.4% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 488,917 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $107,528,000 after acquiring an additional 6,882 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 18.7% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 173,861 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $34,078,000 after acquiring an additional 27,408 shares in the last quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 0.4% during the third quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 553,421 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $108,476,000 after acquiring an additional 2,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 22.1% during the second quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 6,885 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. 78.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Shares of UNP stock opened at $248.46 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $235.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $223.61. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $193.14 and a fifty-two week high of $249.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.68% and a net margin of 29.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.82%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on UNP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $234.00 to $247.00 in a report on Friday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Union Pacific from $227.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $213.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Raymond James upped their price target on Union Pacific from $250.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Union Pacific from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.20.

In other Union Pacific news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total value of $119,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.21, for a total transaction of $1,801,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,510 shares of company stock valued at $2,535,525. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

Further Reading: Stock Market News Sentiment

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.