United Community Banks, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 (NASDAQ:UCBI)

United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 10th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th.

United Community Banks has raised its dividend by 89.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 8 years. United Community Banks has a dividend payout ratio of 29.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect United Community Banks to earn $2.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.6%.

Shares of UCBI opened at $34.41 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. United Community Banks has a 12 month low of $26.48 and a 12 month high of $37.24.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.17. United Community Banks had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 36.75%. The firm had revenue of $181.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. Equities analysts predict that United Community Banks will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

In other United Community Banks news, CEO H Lynn Harton sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.95, for a total value of $329,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in United Community Banks stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) by 6.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 644 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in United Community Banks were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on UCBI shares. Raymond James increased their price target on United Community Banks from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, October 23rd.

United Community Banks, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and business banking services. The firm caters on individuals and small and medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, mortgages, borrowing, digital baking, credit cards, and investing services.

