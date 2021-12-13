United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) Shares Up 3.9%

Shares of United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS) shot up 3.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $23.64 and last traded at $23.59. 1,512 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 77,445 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.71.

Several research firms have commented on UFCS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United Fire Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler raised shares of United Fire Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 1st.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.72. The company has a market capitalization of $593.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.06 and a beta of 0.06.

United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31). United Fire Group had a net margin of 1.26% and a negative return on equity of 3.88%. The company had revenue of $248.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.90 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.37) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that United Fire Group, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. United Fire Group’s payout ratio is currently 111.11%.

In related news, Director George D. Milligan purchased 4,000 shares of United Fire Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.88 per share, for a total transaction of $91,520.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 48,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,105,515.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 6.89% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Bank & Trust boosted its position in United Fire Group by 71.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,012 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares during the period. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in United Fire Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $176,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in United Fire Group by 99,614.3% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,980 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 6,973 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in United Fire Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in United Fire Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.45% of the company’s stock.

United Fire Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:UFCS)

United Fire Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of writing property, casualty insurance, life insurance, and selling annuities through a network of independent agencies. The firm operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Insurance and Life Insurance. The Property and Casualty Insurance segment includes commercial lines insurance, personal lines insurance, and assumed reinsurance.

