Unity Software (NYSE:U) Upgraded by Morgan Stanley to “Overweight”

Unity Software (NYSE:U) was upgraded by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Unity Software from $152.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Unity Software from $129.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Unity Software from $125.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Unity Software from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Unity Software from $105.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.00.

Shares of NYSE:U traded up $4.22 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $143.69. The company had a trading volume of 368,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,880,564. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $156.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -87.62 and a beta of 2.55. Unity Software has a one year low of $76.00 and a one year high of $210.00.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.27. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 44.77% and a negative return on equity of 19.10%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.50) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Unity Software will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Unity Software news, CEO John S. Riccitiello sold 217,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.43, for a total transaction of $27,233,863.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 552,549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.87, for a total value of $107,675,223.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,992,965 shares of company stock valued at $333,464,841 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of U. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Unity Software in the third quarter worth approximately $9,639,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Unity Software by 49.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 343,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,310,000 after buying an additional 113,064 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Unity Software during the third quarter worth approximately $601,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Unity Software by 9.0% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,985,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in Unity Software by 220.8% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 4,614 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

