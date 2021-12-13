Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc., through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Universal Property & Casualty Insurance Company (UPCIC), is currently engaged in insurance underwriting, distribution and claims. UPCIC generates revenue from the collection and investment of premiums. The Company’s agency operations which include Universal Florida Insurance Agency and U.S. Insurance Solutions, Inc. generate income from policy fees, commissions, premium financing referral fees and the marketing of ancillary services. “

UVE opened at $15.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $491.52 million, a PE ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.59. Universal Insurance has a 1-year low of $12.62 and a 1-year high of $16.57.

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $269.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.82 million. Universal Insurance had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 4.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.43) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Universal Insurance will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This is a boost from Universal Insurance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Universal Insurance’s dividend payout ratio is 39.75%.

In other Universal Insurance news, Director Sean P. Downes sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.90, for a total transaction of $258,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Insurance by 96.7% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 52,207 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 25,665 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Insurance by 3.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 278,390 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,629,000 after purchasing an additional 10,249 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Insurance by 180.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 26,429 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 16,996 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Insurance by 35.6% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 31,488 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 8,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Insurance by 105.9% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,935 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 3,567 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.44% of the company’s stock.

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company offering property and casualty insurance and value-added insurance services. It develops, markets and underwrites insurance products for consumers in the personal residential homeowners lines of business and perform substantially all other insurance-related services for primary insurance entities, including risk management, claims management, and distribution.

