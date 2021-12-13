Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lowered its holdings in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) by 30.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,883 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 8.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,886,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,376,000 after purchasing an additional 312,667 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 6.3% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 23,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 0.4% in the second quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 5,208,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $147,912,000 after purchasing an additional 22,880 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 17.6% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 58,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 8,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 32.3% in the second quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.03% of the company’s stock.

UNM has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Unum Group in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Unum Group from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.88.

Shares of Unum Group stock opened at $24.01 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.54. Unum Group has a 12-month low of $20.78 and a 12-month high of $31.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 6.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.67.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.13). Unum Group had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. Analysts expect that Unum Group will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Unum Group announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, October 25th that allows the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 4.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.00%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.77%.

About Unum Group

Unum Group is engaged in providing financial protection benefits. It operates through the following segments: Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, Closed Block and Corporate. The Unum US segment comprises of group long-term and short-term disability insurance, group life and accidental death and dismemberment products, and supplemental and voluntary lines of business.

