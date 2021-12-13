UserTesting Inc (NYSE:USER) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of UserTesting Inc (NYSE:USER) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.82.

Several research firms recently commented on USER. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of UserTesting in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of UserTesting in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of UserTesting in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of UserTesting in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of UserTesting in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company.

USER opened at $9.48 on Monday. UserTesting has a 12 month low of $7.60 and a 12 month high of $15.98.

UserTesting, Inc engages in the operation of a software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform that enables organizations to know experiences of people as they engage with products, designs, apps, processes, concepts, or brands in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform captures customer perspectives from targeted audiences who share their thoughts for digital, real-world, or omnichannel experiences.

