UserTesting (NYSE:USER) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Loop Capital

Research analysts at Loop Capital began coverage on shares of UserTesting (NYSE:USER) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 5.49% from the company’s previous close.

USER has been the subject of several other research reports. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on UserTesting in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on UserTesting in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on UserTesting in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on UserTesting in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on UserTesting in a research report on Monday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.82.

USER opened at $9.48 on Monday. UserTesting has a 1 year low of $7.60 and a 1 year high of $15.98.

UserTesting, Inc engages in the operation of a software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform that enables organizations to know experiences of people as they engage with products, designs, apps, processes, concepts, or brands in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform captures customer perspectives from targeted audiences who share their thoughts for digital, real-world, or omnichannel experiences.

