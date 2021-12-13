Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais (OTCMKTS:USNZY) Now Covered by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais (OTCMKTS:USNZY) in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Grupo Santander upgraded shares of Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $22.50 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Itau BBA Securities cut shares of Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Shares of USNZY opened at $2.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.27. Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais has a 1 year low of $2.11 and a 1 year high of $4.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.08 and a beta of 1.43.

Usinas Siderurgicas de Minas Gerais SA-Usiminas engages in the manufacture and sale of steel products. It offers steel solutions in the field of mining, and logistics, capital goods, service and distribution center and customized solutions for the industry. It operates through the following segments: Mining and Logistics; Steel Metallurgy, Steel Transformation, and Capital Assets.

