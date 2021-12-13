Utah Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD) to Issue None Dividend of $2.00

Utah Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD) declared a None dividend on Tuesday, November 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 2.00 per share by the medical instruments supplier on Wednesday, December 29th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th.

Utah Medical Products has raised its dividend by 5.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 4 years.

Utah Medical Products stock opened at $109.29 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.33. Utah Medical Products has a 1 year low of $81.01 and a 1 year high of $133.87. The company has a market cap of $399.02 million, a P/E ratio of 28.39 and a beta of 0.18.

Utah Medical Products (NASDAQ:UTMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Utah Medical Products had a net margin of 29.22% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The company had revenue of $12.57 million for the quarter.

In related news, Director Barbara A. Payne sold 751 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.06, for a total value of $83,406.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 7.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Utah Medical Products by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 27,399 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,543,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Utah Medical Products by 105.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 869 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Utah Medical Products by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,676 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Utah Medical Products by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,900 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Utah Medical Products by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,663 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. 71.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Utah Medical Products

Utah Medical Products, Inc engages in the manufacturing, developing, and marketing of disposable and reusable medical devices. It focuses on the healthcare of women and babies. Its products are used for blood pressure monitoring and blood collection, electrosurgery, gynecology, neonatal critical care, perinatology, and urology.

