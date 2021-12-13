Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLU) Sets New 12-Month High at $70.08

Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLU) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $70.08 and last traded at $69.87, with a volume of 774686 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $69.15.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $66.75 and a 200-day moving average of $66.44.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XLU. Icon Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund by 12.7% during the second quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Bell Bank grew its stake in shares of Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund by 1.5% in the second quarter. Bell Bank now owns 281,169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,778,000 after acquiring an additional 4,085 shares during the last quarter. Solitude Financial Services grew its stake in shares of Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund by 24.9% in the second quarter. Solitude Financial Services now owns 89,951 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,688,000 after acquiring an additional 17,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund in the second quarter worth $2,909,000.

Select Sector Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund), formerly Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Utilities Select Sector of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Index includes companies from industries, such as electric utilities, multi-utilities, independent power producers and energy traders, and gas utilities.

