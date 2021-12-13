Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) Director Sells $53,104.00 in Stock

Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) Director Jason K. Giordano sold 3,319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $53,104.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

UTZ opened at $15.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.56 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.24. Utz Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.72 and a fifty-two week high of $30.09.

Get Utz Brands alerts:

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $312.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.01 million. Utz Brands had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 5.75%. As a group, analysts expect that Utz Brands, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.054 per share. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. This is an increase from Utz Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th. Utz Brands’s payout ratio is 111.11%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Utz Brands by 41.0% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in Utz Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Utz Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Utz Brands by 1,990.3% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Utz Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. 41.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on UTZ shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Utz Brands from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Utz Brands from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Utz Brands from $25.00 to $20.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Utz Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Utz Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.63.

About Utz Brands

UTZ Brands, Inc manufactures, markets, and distributes branded snacking products. It offers a broad range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins and other snacks. The firm’s brands include Utz, Zapp’s, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon and Hawaiian.

See Also: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for Utz Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Utz Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.