Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Shares Bought by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) by 11.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 282 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $94,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its holdings in Vail Resorts by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Vail Resorts by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. increased its stake in Vail Resorts by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 2,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Vail Resorts by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Vail Resorts by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 93.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on MTN. TheStreet lowered Vail Resorts from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vail Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Vail Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Vail Resorts from $298.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on Vail Resorts from $308.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $316.33.

Shares of Vail Resorts stock opened at $338.98 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.41 and a beta of 1.22. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $261.41 and a fifty-two week high of $376.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $344.96 and a 200 day moving average of $324.30.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported ($3.44) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.65) by $0.21. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 7.28%. The company had revenue of $175.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($3.63) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 7.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 27th. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 103.23%.

In other news, EVP James C. O’donnell sold 4,645 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.73, for a total value of $1,605,915.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Nathan Mark Gronberg sold 175 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.89, for a total value of $60,180.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,186 shares of company stock worth $2,826,789 over the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Vail Resorts Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of mountain resorts. It operates through the following segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment covers the operation of mountain resorts or ski areas, and related activities. The Lodging segment includes ownership of hotels, RockResorts, NPS concessionaire properties, condominium management, Colorado resort ground transportation operations, and mountain resort golf operations.

