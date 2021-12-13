Valley National Bancorp Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.11 (NASDAQ:VLY)

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th.

Valley National Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 36.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Valley National Bancorp to earn $1.18 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.3%.

Shares of Valley National Bancorp stock opened at $13.93 on Monday. Valley National Bancorp has a 52-week low of $9.42 and a 52-week high of $14.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.98 and a 200-day moving average of $13.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30. Valley National Bancorp had a net margin of 31.10% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The company had revenue of $343.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $339.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Valley National Bancorp will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Hovde Group raised shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, September 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Valley National Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.94.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Valley National Bancorp stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59,810 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,787 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Valley National Bancorp were worth $796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 63.29% of the company’s stock.

Valley National Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Lending; Commercial Lending; Investment Management; and Corporate and Other Adjustments. The Consumer Lending segment consists of residential mortgage loans, automobile loans and home equity loans, as well as wealth management and insurance services.

