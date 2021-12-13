VanEck Environmental Services ETF (NYSEARCA:EVX) Shares Bought by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in VanEck Environmental Services ETF (NYSEARCA:EVX) by 8.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,661 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in VanEck Environmental Services ETF were worth $1,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Environmental Services ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of VanEck Environmental Services ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,259,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Environmental Services ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Environmental Services ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Environmental Services ETF by 90.6% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,896 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck Environmental Services ETF alerts:

EVX stock opened at $151.85 on Monday. VanEck Environmental Services ETF has a 12-month low of $117.28 and a 12-month high of $160.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $152.91.

Market Vectors Environmental Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the price and yield performance of the NYSE Arca Environmental Services Index (the Index). The Index is a modified equal dollar-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies that are involved in the management, removal and storage of consumer waste and industrial by-products and related environmental services.

See Also: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Environmental Services ETF (NYSEARCA:EVX).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Environmental Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Environmental Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.