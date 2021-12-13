VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH) Stock Holdings Lessened by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC lowered its stake in VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH) by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 236 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 0.07% of VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF worth $434,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $83,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. 25.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:BBH opened at $185.10 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $193.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $201.28. VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF has a 12-month low of $163.63 and a 12-month high of $222.22.

The BIOTECH HOLDING COMPANY DEPOSITARY RECEIPTS or HOLDRS TRUST was formed under the depositary trust agreement, among The Bank of New York, as trustee, Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith Incorporated, other depositors and the owners of the Biotech HOLDRS. The trust currently holds shares of common stock or American depositary shares issued by a group of companies that were, at the time of the initial offering, generally considered to be involved in various segments of thebiotechnology industry.

Featured Article: Institutional Investors

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.