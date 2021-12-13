Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Purchased by Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC

Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 692.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,375 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,289 shares during the quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 201.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 816.7% during the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the period. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 279.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the period.

Shares of VEA opened at $51.14 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.42. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $45.60 and a one year high of $53.49.

