Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Shares Sold by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 84.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,656 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $964,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Greenline Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000.

Shares of VHT opened at $254.62 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $253.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $252.80. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a fifty-two week low of $216.25 and a fifty-two week high of $266.07.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

