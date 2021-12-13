Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Purchased by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 121,669 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $12,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kore Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 19.8% in the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,187 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8.3% in the second quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 15,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 13.6% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 364,964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,150,000 after acquiring an additional 43,554 shares in the last quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.8% in the second quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 346,610 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,281,000 after acquiring an additional 19,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Falcon Wealth Planning raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.2% in the third quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 108,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,993,000 after acquiring an additional 7,280 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VNQ stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $110.71. The stock had a trading volume of 162,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,389,162. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $81.23 and a 12-month high of $112.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.29.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

