Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) Shares Purchased by Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 34,408 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,120 shares during the quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 50,658,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,189,969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,920 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,422,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,523,712,000 after purchasing an additional 230,426 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,709,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,532,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055,162 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 152.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,102,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,179,000 after purchasing an additional 4,889,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 47.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,280,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,355,700 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VCSH opened at $81.36 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.35. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $81.21 and a 12-month high of $83.47.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.099 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%.

