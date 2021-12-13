Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) Shares Acquired by Mosaic Family Wealth LLC

Mosaic Family Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,826 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,881 shares during the period. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 19.2% during the second quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 312,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,207,000 after purchasing an additional 50,334 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 24.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,186,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417,461 shares during the period. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at $14,759,000. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.1% during the third quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 527,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,401,000 after purchasing an additional 10,610 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 163.3% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 161,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,900,000 after purchasing an additional 99,952 shares during the period.

NASDAQ VGSH opened at $61.03 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $61.20 and a 200 day moving average of $61.38. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $60.97 and a 1 year high of $62.02.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.015 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

