Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Acquired by Bank Hapoalim BM

Bank Hapoalim BM grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 2,629.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,746 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,876 shares during the quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $9,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,668,000 after acquiring an additional 2,916 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 923.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after acquiring an additional 8,130 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,023,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 9.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413 shares during the period. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 94.0% during the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 7,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,889,000 after acquiring an additional 3,583 shares during the period.

VOO opened at $433.38 on Monday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $334.11 and a fifty-two week high of $435.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $419.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $407.61.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

