Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) is Brightworth’s 4th Largest Position

Brightworth boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 378,654 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,603 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for 2.9% of Brightworth’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Brightworth’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $32,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 2,484.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth $57,000.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

NASDAQ:BND traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $85.29. 18,759 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,732,964. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.78. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $84.22 and a fifty-two week high of $88.30.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st.

Read More: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.