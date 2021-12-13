Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX) Stock Position Increased by FC Advisory LLC

FC Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 165,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,399 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares comprises approximately 4.2% of FC Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. FC Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $9,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNDX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 136,155,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,774,493,000 after purchasing an additional 8,262,434 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,879,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,448,407,000 after purchasing an additional 2,859,600 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 36,643,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,092,328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,703,616 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 29,181,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,666,237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,728,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,556,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135,729 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $57.31 on Monday. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $56.48 and a fifty-two week high of $58.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $56.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.27.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a $0.034 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%.

Featured Article: Blue-Chip Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.