Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Bought by Fiduciary Group LLC

Fiduciary Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,013 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 264.4% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $59,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI opened at $238.75 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $235.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $229.29. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $189.58 and a 52-week high of $243.60.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

