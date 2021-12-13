Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Bought by Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,801 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,776 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $6,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VTI. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 264.4% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Shares of VTI stock opened at $239.53 on Monday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $188.60 and a 52 week high of $243.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $235.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $229.29.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Story: What is a Market Correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.