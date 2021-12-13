Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) Shares Sold by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) by 50.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,626 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $1,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,182,736 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $329,764,000 after purchasing an additional 37,083 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,540,678 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $263,240,000 after buying an additional 223,211 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,554,277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $161,039,000 after buying an additional 63,513 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 168.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 763,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $79,061,000 after buying an additional 478,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 737,131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $76,374,000 after buying an additional 24,899 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VT opened at $107.08 on Monday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $89.74 and a 1 year high of $109.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $106.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.11.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

