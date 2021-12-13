Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vascular Biogenics Ltd. is a clinical stage biotechnology company. It is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of treatments for cancer and immune-inflammatory diseases. Its lead oncology candidate VB-111, is a gene-based biologic which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent glioblastoma, an aggressive form of brain cancer. It is also developing VB-201, an oral small molecule that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment psoriasis and ulcerative colitis. Vascular Biogenics Ltd. is headquartered in Or Yehuda, Israel. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.05.

Vascular Biogenics stock opened at $2.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $134.09 million, a P/E ratio of -4.48 and a beta of 1.10. Vascular Biogenics has a 1 year low of $1.54 and a 1 year high of $3.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.27.

Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.20 million. Vascular Biogenics had a negative net margin of 3,612.61% and a negative return on equity of 66.02%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Vascular Biogenics will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VBLT. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Vascular Biogenics in the third quarter worth $431,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Vascular Biogenics in the first quarter worth $229,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Vascular Biogenics by 110.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 101,176 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 53,176 shares during the last quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. increased its position in Vascular Biogenics by 42.1% in the second quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. now owns 152,764 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 45,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Vascular Biogenics in the second quarter worth $95,000. Institutional investors own 6.15% of the company’s stock.

