Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Boosts Stock Position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 1.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 873,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,752 shares during the quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $42,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SYF. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 7.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,728,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,286,182,000 after acquiring an additional 4,544,581 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in Synchrony Financial during the second quarter worth $208,602,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 31.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,221,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $398,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962,732 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 218.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,697,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 35.6% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,773,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $328,626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779,522 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

SYF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Synchrony Financial from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Synchrony Financial from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Synchrony Financial from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.50.

NYSE:SYF opened at $47.87 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.20 billion, a PE ratio of 6.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Synchrony Financial has a 12 month low of $31.64 and a 12 month high of $52.49.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 30.68% and a net margin of 27.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 7.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is 12.41%.

Synchrony Financial Profile

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

Further Reading: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF).

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.