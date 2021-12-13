Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Buys Shares of 1,080,596 The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,080,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,957,000. Clorox accounts for about 1.8% of Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned about 0.88% of Clorox at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Clorox by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,637,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,374,004,000 after buying an additional 400,773 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Clorox by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,443,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,672,000 after buying an additional 39,577 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Clorox by 106.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,777,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,853,000 after buying an additional 917,080 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Clorox by 47.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,419,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,421,000 after buying an additional 456,269 shares during the period. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Clorox by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,395,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,069,000 after buying an additional 356,260 shares during the period. 76.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CLX opened at $168.53 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $170.30. The Clorox Company has a 12-month low of $156.23 and a 12-month high of $231.11. The firm has a market cap of $20.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.19.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.18. Clorox had a return on equity of 84.70% and a net margin of 6.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 25th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. Clorox’s payout ratio is currently 134.10%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Clorox from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Clorox from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $171.00 to $147.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Clorox from $160.00 to $154.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Clorox from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on Clorox from $145.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.22.

In other Clorox news, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 240 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $40,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

