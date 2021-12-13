Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Grows Stock Holdings in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) by 0.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,764,992 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 12,190 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Federal Signal were worth $68,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FSS. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Federal Signal in the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Federal Signal during the second quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Homrich & Berg purchased a new stake in Federal Signal during the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Federal Signal by 5.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,250 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Federal Signal by 123.5% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,602 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 3,096 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Federal Signal from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Sidoti upgraded shares of Federal Signal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Federal Signal from $44.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Federal Signal from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.60.

Shares of FSS stock opened at $44.11 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 25.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.37. Federal Signal Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.70 and a fifty-two week high of $48.88.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The conglomerate reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02. Federal Signal had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 15.10%. The company had revenue of $298.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Federal Signal Co. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.81%.

Federal Signal Profile

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the designed manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment involves in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaner, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

