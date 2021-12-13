Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Has $52.13 Million Position in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 777,450 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 184,045 shares during the quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $52,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in First American Financial by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,048,390 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $751,217,000 after acquiring an additional 270,660 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of First American Financial by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 5,410,464 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $337,342,000 after purchasing an additional 38,329 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of First American Financial by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,119,592 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $194,507,000 after purchasing an additional 295,759 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of First American Financial by 222.9% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,202,091 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $137,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of First American Financial by 76.4% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,792,198 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $111,744,000 after purchasing an additional 776,467 shares during the last quarter. 85.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, President Kenneth D. Degiorgio sold 10,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total value of $774,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Kenneth D. Degiorgio sold 15,739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.71, for a total value of $1,175,860.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on First American Financial in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.43.

Shares of FAF stock opened at $76.03 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.90. First American Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $48.69 and a twelve month high of $78.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 1.21.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The insurance provider reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.29. First American Financial had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 14.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that First American Financial Co. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.04%.

First American Financial Corp. operates as an insurance company. It provides title insurance and settlement services to the real estate and mortgage industries. The company operates its business through the following segments: Title Insurance & Services and Specialty Insurance. The Title Insurance & Services segment provides title insurance, escrow, closing services and similar or related financial services domestically and internationally in connection with residential and commercial real estate transactions.

